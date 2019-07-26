Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Upped Its Holding in Allegion (ALLE) by $689,850; As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stock Price Declined, Diversified Trust Co Has Lifted by $988,845 Its Position

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 559.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 76,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 13,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 3.61M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Allegion (ALLE) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 957,018 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.81M, up from 949,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Allegion for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105.28. About 776,352 shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 30.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50; 03/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Schlage Custom™ Door Hardware Now Available to Homeowners; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 M Corporate Venture Fund; 13/05/2018 – Allegion To Acquire Australian Residential Door Hardware Leader Gainsborough, National Commercial Locksmith; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Fund; 18/05/2018 – ALLEGION FILES TO OFFER MIXED SECURITIES

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon announces bonus for employees NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” on December 22, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Heat Check – Seeking Alpha” published on January 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Horizon Underperforming On Lackluster Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 13,500 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 766,986 shares. Parnassus Ca holds 0.53% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 9.54M shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0.01% or 2.50 million shares. 643 are held by Oakworth Capital. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Glenmede Company Na holds 0% or 238 shares. Schwartz Counsel owns 254,500 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Hallmark Capital Management has invested 0.2% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Hsbc Holding Public reported 20,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 5.78 million shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,830 shares to 23,739 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,032 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 36,401 shares to 418,786 shares, valued at $65.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 260,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair (NYSE:PNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ALLE shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagle Global Advsrs Lc has 0.26% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 72,374 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 3,705 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp has 4,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 1.34 million shares. Commerce Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 1,125 shares. Aperio Gru Limited reported 35,244 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 7,882 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 17,321 shares. Fred Alger reported 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Fincl Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 200 shares. Starr Int Inc has invested 0.05% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 164,387 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Allegion US, Open Options Offer Another Selection in Access Control Solutions – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Allegion Schlage® Ad Series Locks Support Contactless Student IDs On iPhone At Mercer University – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allegion: An Overlooked, Wide-Moat Former Spin-Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Allegion’s board OKs 29% dividend increase – MarketWatch” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allegion to Attend 2019 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.