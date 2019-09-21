Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Zendesk (ZEN) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Lincoln Capital Upped Stake in Ecolab (ECL)

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 1,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 6,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58 million shares traded or 38.92% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 73,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 78,078 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, down from 151,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.14M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 651 shares to 272,285 shares, valued at $515.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21 million and $223.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.