Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding by $6.96 Million; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Upped Its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) Stake

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by 51.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 84,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, down from 165,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 1.18M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 13,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,499 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 124,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.70M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.96M for 16.74 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 81,051 shares to 479,450 shares, valued at $32.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) by 34,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $585,379 activity. Shares for $243,162 were sold by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). American Money Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.87% or 18,973 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc holds 22,226 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 27,812 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Riverhead Mgmt Limited, Delaware-based fund reported 77,761 shares. D E Shaw And owns 615,412 shares. 100,000 are owned by Nokota Limited Partnership. Amica Mutual Insurance invested 0.16% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Earnest Ptnrs Llc stated it has 87 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Limited holds 51,892 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Platinum Mngmt reported 3.75% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Groesbeck Mgmt Nj holds 0.67% or 10,638 shares.

