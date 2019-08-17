Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Mgic Investment (MTG) Holding; Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Sentiment Is 1.44

Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 36 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 25 trimmed and sold stakes in Territorial Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.38 million shares, up from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Territorial Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 17 Increased: 24 New Position: 12.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Mgic Investment (MTG) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 27,254 shares as Mgic Investment (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1.05 million shares with $13.88M value, down from 1.08M last quarter. Mgic Investment now has $4.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 1.87 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Humana (NYSE:HUM) stake by 5,156 shares to 54,842 valued at $14.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) stake by 9,071 shares and now owns 53,377 shares. Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was raised too.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.22M for 7.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity. $61,450 worth of stock was bought by Arrigoni Daniel A. on Monday, August 5.

Tower Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio.

Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. for 194,407 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 28,133 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cubic Asset Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 38,355 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.22% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 121,570 shares.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $272.65 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 12.59 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.

Analysts await Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. TBNK’s profit will be $4.74M for 14.38 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Territorial Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.26% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 6,636 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) has declined 4.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c

