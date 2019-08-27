Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Its Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Stake; SAMPO OYJ SHS A FINLAND (SAXPF) Shorts Increased By 2.45%

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) stake by 33.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 57,915 shares as Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 114,304 shares with $5.34M value, down from 172,219 last quarter. Servicemaster Global Holdings now has $7.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.64. About 324,329 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors

SAMPO OYJ SHS A FINLAND (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) had an increase of 2.45% in short interest. SAXPF’s SI was 322,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.45% from 314,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1613 days are for SAMPO OYJ SHS A FINLAND (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)’s short sellers to cover SAXPF’s short positions. It closed at $40.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 137% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$53.64, Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “On World Mosquito Day, Terminix® Reveals Its Top 50 Mosquito Cities – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Servicemaster Global Holdings has $6500 highest and $49 lowest target. $57.25’s average target is 1.08% above currents $56.64 stock price. Servicemaster Global Holdings had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Buckingham Research. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Buckingham Research. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Nomura. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 155,571 shares to 262,809 valued at $24.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 1.08 million shares and now owns 8.71 million shares. Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.

More notable recent Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sampo: You Could ‘Buy’ 7% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sampo: State-Owned Dividends From Scandinavia – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sampo: A Hold Following Special Dividend And Quarterly Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sampo Group: A 6% Yield With An 8% Annual Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sampo OYJB 2016 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2017.