Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Cummins (CMI) Stake by $31.94 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Nelnet (NNI) by $1.48 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.08. About 11,557 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2017-1; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2015-1; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Rtgs; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-2; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2012-2, 2012-4, & 2012-5; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades three tranches in Wachovia Student Loan Trust 2005-1 and 2006-1; 08/05/2018 – NELNET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.36 (2 EST.)

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 186,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 863,110 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.96M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $160.99. About 347,257 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NNI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Lp holds 900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.01% stake. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 104 shares. State Street Corporation has 398,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 12,980 shares. 138 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 22,080 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0% or 6,496 shares. 667 were accumulated by Us Bank De. 200 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Invesco Limited reported 82,434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard has 1.52 million shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Da Davidson stated it has 11,078 shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90 million for 10.48 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

