Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed By $2.76 Million Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Stake; Dyadic International (DYAI) Shorts Increased By 597.79%

Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) had an increase of 597.79% in short interest. DYAI’s SI was 409,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 597.79% from 58,700 shares previously. With 139,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)’s short sellers to cover DYAI’s short positions. The SI to Dyadic International Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock decreased 6.19% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 85,492 shares traded. Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 7.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 64,117 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 848,232 shares with $36.76 million value, down from 912,349 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $16.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.46 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater LP owns 512,179 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 701 shares. Rnc Cap, a California-based fund reported 20,137 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,094 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 160 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 8,591 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd holds 71,191 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 7,368 are held by Horizon Invests Ltd Liability. Moors And Cabot owns 58,216 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 8,664 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 508,482 shares stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 6.17M shares. Ent Finance Svcs Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 642,865 shares to 1.27M valued at $52.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 252,011 shares and now owns 1.90 million shares. Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. International Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 10.42% above currents $41.66 stock price. International Paper had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, April 5. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 26.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.85M for 10.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

