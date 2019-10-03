Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Raised Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stake by $41.37 Million as Stock Rose; Luxor Capital Group LP Position in Pegasystems (PEGA) Has Lowered by $15.68 Million as Share Value Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 667,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 3.54M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.57 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 281,472 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 220,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.19M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 210,783 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 1.78M shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $38.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 821,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Cap Group Ltd has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Morgan Stanley reported 21,789 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). The New York-based National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 224,668 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 12,383 shares. Charles Schwab owns 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 153,413 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 21,646 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Victory Cap Incorporated invested in 240 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,160 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership has 388,902 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 335,300 were accumulated by Herald Investment Ltd. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,843 shares.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 133,496 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $70.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 49,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,543 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).