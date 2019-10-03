Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lifted Clorox Co Del (CLX) Position By $59.62 Million; Boston Partners Has Decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 4817.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 389,680 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 397,769 shares with $60.92 million value, up from 8,089 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $18.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $146.53. About 1.06M shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox

Boston Partners decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 19.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 57,005 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Boston Partners holds 228,262 shares with $15.23M value, down from 285,267 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $39.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 1.81 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018

Among 6 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $6400 lowest target. $72.83’s average target is 13.18% above currents $64.35 stock price. Emerson Electric had 11 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7600 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, August 5. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 30 report. Credit Suisse maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 30 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Investors reported 14.45M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg owns 46,434 shares. 1St Source Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 12,122 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd owns 13,342 shares. Jnba Advsrs owns 3,710 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Notis reported 19,035 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability has 4,074 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 53,104 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated. Brookstone Cap Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 44,309 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 131 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Pa has 295,028 shares. Logan Cap Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Zacks Management reported 327,655 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 25,084 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc holds 12,750 shares.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 14.76 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Clorox has $16000 highest and $12800 lowest target. $142.50’s average target is -2.75% below currents $146.53 stock price. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 30. Citigroup maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $14400 target in Friday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital downgraded The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Monday, September 23 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 2 with “Sell”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)