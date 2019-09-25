Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Increased Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $13.17 Million; Share Price Rose; Pulte Group (PHM) Valuation Rose While Premier Asset Managment Has Trimmed Its Stake by $367,195

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 108.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 346,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 664,814 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.27M, up from 318,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 171,927 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 11,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 408,270 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91M, down from 420,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 207,413 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 30,552 shares to 12,015 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,951 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,585 shares to 30,037 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.29M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

