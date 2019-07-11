Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Increased Its Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $1.05 Million; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding by $1.45 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by 113.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 15,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,983 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 13,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Cheniere Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.73. About 42,493 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 13,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,397 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, down from 93,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $101.89. About 52,264 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,341 shares. Ativo Management reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Somerset Grp Lc holds 17,214 shares. Wafra Inc accumulated 0.3% or 125,110 shares. Hennessy reported 672,917 shares stake. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 851,870 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui. Valueworks Limited Liability Com reported 3.81% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 29,942 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pinnacle Assocs reported 0.09% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.08% or 5,718 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 99,410 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has 46,316 shares. Stephens Ar has 4,289 shares. Oakmont reported 671,096 shares or 6.46% of all its holdings.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) by 19,992 shares to 160,391 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houlihan Lokey by 10,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,134 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33,075 shares to 384,538 shares, valued at $12.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) by 625,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.64B for 13.20 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 149,344 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Covington Cap owns 72,062 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 10 stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moors And Cabot reported 0.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tradition Ltd Liability Company has 32,587 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Lvw Advsrs Lc holds 0.15% or 5,199 shares. Private Tru Com Na stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Monarch Mngmt reported 6,409 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Llc Oh stated it has 0.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dearborn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.43% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 6,545 were accumulated by Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Co Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs L P. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.98% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).