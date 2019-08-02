Nordea Investment Management Ab Decreased Stake in K12 (LRN) by $639,200; Regents Of The University Of California Has Raised Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Value Declined

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in K12 (LRN) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 123,300 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 142,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in K12 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 81,138 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 14/05/2018 – Insight School of Oklahoma to Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremony; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $43 MILLION TO $47 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – Idaho Technical Career Academy Celebrates Third Graduating Class; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $906 MILLION TO $912 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – K12 CEO, Nate Davis, Tops The Edvocate’s List of 2018 Education Technology Influencers; 16/03/2018 – Virginia Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 30/05/2018 – Ohio Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 29/05/2018 – Illinois School Districts Address Social and Emotional Needs and Focus on the Positives With Innovative Program From Hero K12; 18/04/2018 – Twenty Years of Educational Excellence With AristotleInsight::K12; 13/03/2018 – Insight School of Indiana Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) by 185,547 shares to 264,980 shares, valued at $39.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Adr by 29,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY).

Analysts await K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 86.96% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.23 per share. LRN’s profit will be $1.21 million for 239.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by K12 Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt reported 0.3% stake. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 3,081 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,469 are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Numerixs Inv has invested 0.03% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). 8,502 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 73,053 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 24,234 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc reported 5,860 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 211,977 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 442,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 24,884 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.01% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 16,801 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 17,670 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,280 activity.

More notable recent K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis Kicks Off 2019-2020 School Year – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Poll: Parenthood Trumps Partisanship in Views on Student Debt, School Choice and Career Readiness Education – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “K12 Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Passport Academy Charter School Changes Name, but Reinforces Goal to Support Students-in-Need Throughout Pittsburgh Area – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis has invested 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vaughan Nelson Management Ltd Partnership holds 25,750 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Acadian Asset Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.76 million shares. 91,756 are held by Everett Harris & Ca. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Factory Mutual Insur owns 1.58 million shares. Amer Asset Mngmt owns 15,552 shares. Dt Invest Prns Limited Liability holds 0.79% or 94,582 shares in its portfolio. Community State Bank Na stated it has 146,898 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 103,526 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 4,620 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.44% or 9,200 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 20,475 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Old Natl Financial Bank In has 143,664 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.