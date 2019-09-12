Nordea Investment Management Ab Decreased Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding By $1.01 Million; Alkermes plc (ALKS) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Alkermes plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alkermes plc – Ordinary Shares has $3300 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 30.42% above currents $22.62 stock price. Alkermes plc – Ordinary Shares had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, July 15. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 5. Citigroup downgraded Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $3300 target. See Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Upgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral New Target: $27.0000 Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Neutral New Target: $28.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Downgrade

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 4.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 6,196 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 126,354 shares with $20.71 million value, down from 132,550 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $19.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $166.13. About 1.05M shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance

More notable recent Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Alkermes’s (NASDAQ:ALKS) Painful 56% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer likes Incyte in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alkermes Becomes Oversold (ALKS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 892,087 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 08/05/2018 – Atlas Obscura: Alkermes is a syrupy, spicy liqueur whose bright red color originally came from an unusual source: the scales of; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Loss $62.5M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Alkermes Rtg, Outlk Stable; New Debt Rated ‘BB’; 14/05/2018 – Alkermes’ Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – FDA refuses to review Alkermes’ depression treatment, seeks more trials; 10/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes Announces FDA Acceptance for Review of New Drug Application for ALKS 5461 for the Adjunctive Treatment of Major; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Approves BYDUREON For Use With Basal Insulin In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Inadequate Glycemic Control; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes: FDA Has Requested Conduct of Bioavailability Study; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 Rev $975M-$1.025B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold Alkermes plc shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.59 million shares or 0.20% less from 148.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 15,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 38,650 are held by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0% or 100 shares. Quantbot Tech L P has invested 0.01% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Art Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 471,022 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd has invested 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 269,382 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd invested in 0% or 150 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc reported 12,452 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 217,974 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech invested in 36,960 shares. Globeflex Cap L P has invested 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Macroview Ltd Llc owns 137 shares.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy.

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc has $21500 highest and $15900 lowest target. $182.33’s average target is 9.75% above currents $166.13 stock price. Rockwell Automation Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.04M for 21.30 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Mgmt owns 0.57% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 11,783 shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 3,458 shares. Parsons Capital Management Incorporated Ri stated it has 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 97,467 are held by Fisher Asset Ltd. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Stratos Wealth invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Puzo Michael J reported 1.4% stake. Community Commercial Bank Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). First Allied Advisory reported 0.02% stake. Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 1.98% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fmr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 97,453 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability holds 1,733 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.42% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 14,200 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 30,894 shares to 139,285 valued at $16.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 204,800 shares and now owns 257,392 shares. Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) was raised too.