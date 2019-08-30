Nordea Investment Management Ab Decreased Its Masco (MAS) Stake by $3.07 Million as Market Value Rose; Valicenti Advisory Services Has Upped Holding in Cvs (CVS) by $962,056 as Stock Declined

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 4.06M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Masco (MAS) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 78,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 960,565 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.76 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Masco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 1.13 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 26,750 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Choate Advisors accumulated 19,102 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 304,679 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust owns 213,929 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Grp holds 17,202 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Swedbank reported 0.24% stake. Franklin invested in 0.38% or 13.04M shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 221,230 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 51,282 shares. First Natl Trust has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moon Management accumulated 56,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Exchange holds 27,954 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Coastline accumulated 31,019 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 636,180 shares. 45,827 were accumulated by Uss Management Limited.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB) by 15,050 shares to 79,614 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,744 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisors Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.6% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 3,767 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Liability. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.03% or 11,676 shares. California-based Financial Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moore LP invested in 0.15% or 120,000 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability owns 53,017 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Trust Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 5,117 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru holds 0% or 209 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 141,304 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 330,449 shares. Shelton Mngmt stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 200 were reported by Whittier Com Of Nevada.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group by 41,100 shares to 262,500 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) by 61,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $197.42M for 14.57 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.