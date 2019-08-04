Nordea Investment Management Ab Cut Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $12.91 Million as Valuation Rose; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Trimmed Hormel Foods (HRL) Stake by $554,400

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 44,296 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 56,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 3.58M shares traded or 31.16% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 47,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 281,343 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.01 million, down from 328,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 14,844 shares to 174,640 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Quality Muncp Incom (NAD) by 33,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Com holds 19,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.09M shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.93% or 126,587 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has 131 shares. Champlain Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 2.59M shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Cap Guardian Trust holds 434,715 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt owns 42,039 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 193,066 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 134,583 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp accumulated 4,658 shares. Amg Natl Trust Bancshares has 1.93% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 700,584 shares. Prudential Public holds 0% or 24,455 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 308,127 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 22,720 shares.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19 million for 28.72 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 3,997 shares. 132,599 were reported by Df Dent Co. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 3.08% or 240,234 shares. 17,905 were accumulated by Girard Prtnrs. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 6,441 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co stated it has 36,772 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). S R Schill And has 1,381 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.26% or 2.23M shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank accumulated 1.46% or 33,554 shares. Appleton Partners Ma owns 51,968 shares. 29,860 were accumulated by Shell Asset Com. Pitcairn accumulated 21,107 shares. 9,268 were reported by Greenleaf. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 4,203 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 80,473 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $385.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toro (NYSE:TTC) by 107,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.86 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

