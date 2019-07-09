Nordea Investment Management Ab Cut Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Holding as Share Price Rose; First Allied Advisory Services Maintains Position in Dominion Energy (D)

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Acuity Brands (AYI) by 29.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 3,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,548 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 12,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Acuity Brands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 306,852 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,826 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 36,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.84. About 1.59M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 210,783 shares to 971,687 shares, valued at $94.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) by 102,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 8,711 shares to 11,949 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 16,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,034 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.