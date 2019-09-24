Nordea Investment Management Ab Cut Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $7.30 Million; Amc Networks (AMCX) Holding Held by Convergence Investment Partners Llc

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 146,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 973,837 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.61M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 5.27 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 137.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 20,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 34,623 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 14,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 313,779 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,334 shares. Montecito Bankshares Trust reported 126,890 shares stake. Accredited Invsts has 7,157 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,050 shares. Moreover, Smith Salley Associates has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 17,403 shares. Stonebridge Capital Incorporated has invested 2.63% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 96,712 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Highlander Capital Ltd stated it has 31,379 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Aqr Limited Com accumulated 2.80M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.74% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 13,443 shares to 153,656 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 138,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 848,050 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,892 shares to 42,751 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 16,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,097 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).