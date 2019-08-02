Nordea Investment Management Ab Continues to Hold Position in Pra Group (PRAA); Tower International (TOWR) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Boosted Holding by $357,000

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Pra Group (PRAA) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 52,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 649,904 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42 million, up from 597,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Pra Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 74,042 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 15/05/2018 – RBS – IF SCHEME IS APPROVED AT HEARING, EXPECTED EFFECTIVE DATE TO BE AUG 13 OR LATER DATE WHICH NATWEST BANK, NATWEST MARKETS MAY AGREE WITH PRA, FCA; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IN RESPECT OF THIS MATTER; 24/04/2018 – PRA Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 31 Days; 09/04/2018 – PRA SAYS BREXIT COULD PUT GREATER DEMANDS ON SUPERVISION; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Breached Standard of Care for CEO; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tower International Inc. (TOWR) by 88.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.29% . The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, up from 19,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tower International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 155,222 shares traded. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 2.07% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.10; 19/04/2018 – Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Rev $560M; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Rev $563.5M; 09/03/2018 Tower International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $2.15 BLN

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,077 shares to 71,052 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health by 35,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,500 shares, and cut its stake in Outfront Media.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce State Bank reported 11,165 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 3,221 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Services Communications Ma invested in 749,546 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Aperio Grp Inc Inc Ltd reported 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Blair William And Co Il has invested 0.03% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 132,252 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Pnc Service Gp owns 0.02% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 860,271 shares. Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 263,748 shares. Ws Management Lllp reported 0.95% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Ameritas Invest Prns has 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). First Mercantile Tru holds 6,463 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold TOWR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 1.43% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields accumulated 39,440 shares. Sg Americas Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). 2,000 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com holds 330,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp reported 61,641 shares. 230,340 were accumulated by Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 21,926 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communication Lp holds 296 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Secor Cap Advsr LP holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 42,981 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,737 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,910 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 56,375 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na accumulated 102 shares or 0% of the stock.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 20,800 shares to 20,900 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyber (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,170 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).