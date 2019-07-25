Norbord Inc. (OSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) and BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Building Materials Wholesale. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norbord Inc. 25 0.84 N/A 3.23 7.12 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. 25 0.06 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Norbord Inc. and BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Norbord Inc. and BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norbord Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlueLinx Holdings Inc. 0.00% 900.4% -3.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Norbord Inc. and BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Norbord Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Norbord Inc.’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 17.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.5% of Norbord Inc. shares and 90.6% of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. shares. 0.27% are Norbord Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norbord Inc. -3.85% -10.48% -19.59% -14.22% -43.15% -13.54% BlueLinx Holdings Inc. -9.83% -3.85% -25.07% -5.65% -40.11% -6.03%

For the past year Norbord Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

Summary

Norbord Inc. beats BlueLinx Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Norbord Inc. manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial customers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures. Norbord Inc. markets its products under the Durastrand pointSIX, Pinnacle, Stabledge, TruFlor pointSIX and TruFlor, SteadiTred, QuakeZone, Tallwall, Trubord and Windstorm, SolarBord, TruDeck, StableDec, SterlingOSB, Caberwood, and Conti and Caberboard brands. The company was formerly known as Nexfor Inc. and changed its name to Norbord Inc. in June 2004. Norbord Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, BlueLinx Corporation, distributes building and industrial products in North America. It distributes products in two principal categories, structural products and specialty products. The companyÂ’s structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and floorings in construction projects. Its specialty products comprise roofing, insulation, specialty panels, moldings, engineered wood products, vinyl products, outdoor living and metal products, and particle boards. The company also provides a range of value-added services and solutions to its customers. It serves dealers, industrial manufacturers, manufactured housing producers, and home improvement retailers through a network of 36 distribution centers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.