Norbord Inc. (OSB) Reaches $24.08 After 4.00% Up Move; Realpage (RP) Has 1.38 Sentiment

The stock of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.49% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 112,987 shares traded. Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) has declined 34.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical OSB News: 15/03/2018 – NORBORD INC – NORBORD CURRENTLY EXPECTS SUSPENSION TO COMMENCE ON OR ABOUT MAY 14, 2018 AND TO CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 1 MONTH; 04/05/2018 – NORBORD INC. ANNOUNCES CORRECTED VOTING RESULTS ON ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Norbord Expects Suspension to Commence Around May 14 and to Continue for About 1 Month; 03/05/2018 – Norbord Inc. Announces Election of Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Norbord 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 15/03/2018 – Norbord To Suspend Production at Oriented Strand Bd Mill in British Columbia; 15/03/2018 – NORBORD TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT ITS 100 MILE HOUSE, BC MILL; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Norbord, Cuts Interfor; 15/03/2018 – NORBORD INC – SHORTAGE OF WOOD WILL CAUSE IT TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT ORIENTED STRAND BOARD MILL IN 100 MILE HOUSE, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Norbord Inc. Announces Corrected Voting Results on Election of Bd of DirectorsThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.97B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $25.04 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OSB worth $78.72 million more.

Realpage Inc (RP) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 120 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 87 sold and decreased holdings in Realpage Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 77.88 million shares, up from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Realpage Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 70 Increased: 71 New Position: 49.

Norbord Inc. manufactures and sells wood panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial clients primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. Norbord Inc. markets its products under the Durastrand pointSIX, Pinnacle, Stabledge, TruFlor pointSIX and TruFlor, SteadiTred, QuakeZone, Tallwall, Trubord and Windstorm, SolarBord, TruDeck, StableDec, SterlingOSB, Caberwood, and Conti and Caberboard brands.

More notable recent Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norbord reduces production schedule – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Norbord’s “Become A Framer” Campaign Aims to Recruit Young Framers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norbord, Inc. (OSB) CEO Peter Wijnbergen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norbord Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Norbord Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 8.28% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. for 3.70 million shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 350,767 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Llc has 2.85% invested in the company for 57,500 shares. The New York-based Diker Management Llc has invested 2.83% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 240,132 shares.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RealPage Becomes Oversold (RP) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RealPage Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RealPage – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage (RP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.10 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 148.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.