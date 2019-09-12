Noodles & Co (NDLS) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Has Upped Its Stake by $1.44 Million as Shares Rose; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Holding

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 6,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 34,440 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 28,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 1366.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 326,636 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,667 shares to 42,392 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 3,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,676 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argyle Management invested in 39,259 shares. 23,427 were reported by Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 216,442 shares. Duff & Phelps holds 1.91 million shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 13,378 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Mgmt owns 1.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 126,508 shares. American Century Companies holds 0.02% or 370,172 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co has invested 1.56% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 51 are owned by First Personal Financial Service. Field And Main Bancorporation stated it has 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Huntington Bank reported 124,257 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 15,239 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 668,519 shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Trust Division owns 14,051 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 4,855 shares to 1,245 shares, valued at $171,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,575 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).