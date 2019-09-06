Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stake Raised by Goodwin Daniel L; Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Upped Its Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Stake by $4.54 Million as Valuation Rose

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 894,050 shares traded or 87.65% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67M, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 8.57 million shares traded or 46.09% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 30/03/2018 – The Hindu: `SEBI looking into ICICI Bank matter’; 01/04/2018 – Huffington Post: CBI Probing Videocon, Husband Of ICICI Bank CEO, In Loan Case; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis issues weaken calls for private ownership; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: Videocon loan case: CBI quizzes ICICI bank officials; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs

More important recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MoneyGram International and FlexShopper among financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 19,500 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $93.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Noodles & Co (NDLS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull Of The Day: Noodles & Company (NDLS) – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noodles & Company Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). American Intll Group Incorporated Inc reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.19% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 63,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jump Trading Ltd Co owns 28,700 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Ltd Company holds 461,301 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Salem Investment Counselors reported 15,000 shares. State Street accumulated 256,184 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Elk Creek Prns Ltd Llc holds 754,361 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 171,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).