Noodles & Co (NDLS) Shareholder Goodwin Daniel L Has Increased Holding by $2.67 Million; Prudential Plc Lifted Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 105.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 381,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 742,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, up from 361,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 418,973 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 4,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 309,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.10M, up from 304,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 1.72M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 73,470 shares to 361,351 shares, valued at $81.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 571,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bankshares Of America De owns 1.78 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Caxton LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 4,537 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Ltd has 0.31% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Barnett Co Incorporated holds 1.33% or 30,360 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.1% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ameriprise holds 610,588 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net reported 12,345 shares stake. 848,323 were reported by First Lp. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 131 shares or 0% of the stock. 268,969 were reported by Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,543 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Inc Pcl reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.