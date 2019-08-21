Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Boosted Its Stake; Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Maintained by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 4,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 963,849 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.73M, up from 959,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 1.16M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 969,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Noodles & Company Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 148,648 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 0.19% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 3.11 million shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Llc accumulated 461,301 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 3,792 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.03% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com invested in 2,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase reported 6,067 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Hap Trading Lc has 0.13% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 201,904 shares. Jane Street owns 137,537 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,987 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Cortina Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.33% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Northern Corp holds 231,040 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 100,000 shares to 79,348 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finan (NYSE:PFG) by 10,204 shares to 42,371 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W In (NYSE:GWW) by 1,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,695 shares, and cut its stake in Ads Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corbyn Inv Mgmt Md reported 4,036 shares stake. Epoch Prtnrs holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1.59M shares. Arrow Financial Corp holds 0.75% or 34,228 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Fin Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,340 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pdt Partners Llc accumulated 87,500 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Somerset Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,330 shares. Bragg has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 1,600 shares. Ent Fincl Corp stated it has 2,180 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset has 1.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 1St Source Savings Bank reported 6,758 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel invested in 0.2% or 6,961 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 305,494 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0.2% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3.52 million shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 3,450 shares.