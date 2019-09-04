Noodles & Co (NDLS) Shareholder Goodwin Daniel L Boosted Holding; Opus Investment Management Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $396,900

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 197,034 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $208.93. About 10.04 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Blackrock holds 1.31M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,987 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 7,894 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc reported 741,278 shares stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 1,835 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 15,890 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors. Hennessy Advisors stated it has 254,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 39,857 were accumulated by Tudor Et Al. Susquehanna International Grp Llp reported 61,703 shares. 6,067 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Us Bankshares De reported 0% stake.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) by 5,000 shares to 74,165 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,200 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU).