Noodles & Co (NDLS) Position Increased by Cortina Asset Management Llc; Mount Lucas Management LP Maintains Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 354,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 767,041 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 412,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 484,824 shares traded or 2.66% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 183,304 shares to 470,450 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 60,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 398,479 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Chicago Equity Prtn Lc holds 45,450 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 2,312 shares stake. New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Charles Schwab Management reported 171,960 shares. 13,868 were accumulated by Ims Cap Mngmt. Granite Point LP holds 0.09% or 134,851 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 201,904 shares. Intl Grp invested in 0% or 8,934 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Great West Life Assurance Can has 7,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,317 shares. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 24 shares.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Noodles & Company Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aug. 8: Noodles & Company Celebrates National Zucchini Day With Free Zoodles And Transformation To Zoodles & Company – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 137,564 shares to 128,094 shares, valued at $11.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,210 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 5.36 million shares. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 243,185 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 74,609 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Compton Capital Management Ri has 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Weatherstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,303 shares. Tealwood Asset holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,602 shares. Carlson Cap LP has 0.31% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1,219 are held by Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Co. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Advisors Asset Management accumulated 95,300 shares. Stanley invested in 15,142 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Selway Asset Mgmt holds 1.96% or 49,090 shares. Moore Management Ltd Partnership owns 244,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.