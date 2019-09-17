Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holder State Street Boosted Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lynch & Associates Has Decreased Holding

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28M, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 5.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

State Street Corp increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 207,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 463,411 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65 million, up from 256,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 38,011 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Tru reported 232,198 shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Burney Communications has 1.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 192,128 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 378,636 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 44,096 shares. 56,580 are held by City Holdings. Telemark Asset Management Lc reported 1.54% stake. Tiger Glob Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 11.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amalgamated Bank reported 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 61,261 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth. Crawford Inv Counsel invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Michigan-based Concorde Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Essex Financial Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 62,751 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Fin Mgmt Inc reported 52,639 shares stake.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortress Biotech Inc by 479,796 shares to 90,937 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 109,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning owns 72,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% stake. Assetmark reported 24 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc has invested 0.12% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Moreover, Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.2% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 3.11M shares. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Manufacturers Life Commerce The reported 19,505 shares. 29,200 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1,691 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Next Group accumulated 26 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 2,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 942,759 shares. Mill Road Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 51.76% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).