Noodles & Co (NDLS) Shareholder Goodwin Daniel L Has Lifted Its Position by $896,400; Lord Abbett & Company Has Lowered Roper Technologies Com (ROP) Stake by $27.83 Million

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (ROP) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 81,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 286,958 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.13M, down from 368,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 467,163 shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.80M market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 420,948 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.21 million for 28.00 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 462,938 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $48.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (NYSE:ARE) by 10,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Note 1.000 7/0 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn has 14,665 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 21,224 shares. Cap Inv Serv Of America invested in 2.95% or 53,958 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 43,818 shares. Mar Vista Investment Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 4.22% stake. Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 4,030 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company owns 357,140 shares for 4.37% of their portfolio. 1,300 are held by Saturna Capital. Amer Intl Group Inc invested in 0.07% or 52,848 shares. Swarthmore Grp Inc Inc stated it has 3.67% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Enterprise owns 772 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. First Utd Savings Bank Trust stated it has 2,195 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management has 0.13% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 95,330 shares. Hl Financial Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,293 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.37 million activity. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483. On Tuesday, February 12 Conley Jason sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,312 were accumulated by Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Co. Hennessy Advisors Inc accumulated 0.08% or 254,800 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 24,900 shares. American Group Inc Inc holds 8,934 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 301 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 11,500 shares. Geode Cap Management holds 398,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2,612 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.13% stake. Creative Planning has 72,150 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. D E Shaw & Inc has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 243,522 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability owns 33,047 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP invested in 0.01% or 160,622 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 22,999 shares.

