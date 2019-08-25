Noodles & Co (NDLS) Shareholder Goodwin Daniel L Has Lifted Position by $896,400; Kohls (KSS) Shareholder Regentatlantic Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 484,824 shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 7,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 54,799 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 47,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 5.16 million shares traded or 12.42% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 231,040 shares. 7,438 were accumulated by Bancshares Of America Corp De. Renaissance accumulated 28,969 shares. Aqr Capital Lc has 35,186 shares. Hennessy Advsrs reported 0.08% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.33% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Amer Intl Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Susquehanna Interest Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Goodwin Daniel L holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 361,400 shares. 754,361 are owned by Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability. Ellington Group Limited Liability owns 48,594 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 1.31M shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.19% or 741,278 shares.

