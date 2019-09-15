Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Cut Position as Share Price Rose; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by $2.11 Million

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 88,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 937,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Noodles & Company Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 235,105 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 814,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.32M, down from 869,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 43,961 shares. D E Shaw Company owns 346,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 742,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 9,286 shares. Assetmark has 24 shares. Prospector Partners Lc holds 609,604 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. 29,200 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 20,841 are held by Art Advsr Limited Liability. The California-based Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 99,052 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Com holds 57,340 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 10,256 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.64% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 575,241 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A by 2,200 shares to 23,073 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Noodles & Co (NDLS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Noodles & Company Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NDLS’s profit will be $3.20 million for 22.25 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Noodles & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55M for 22.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.