Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holder Goodwin Daniel L Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.67 Million as Stock Rose; Cortina Asset Management Position in Veracyte (VCYT) Has Trimmed by $1.63 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 58,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 241,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 300,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 159,488 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 105.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 381,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 742,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, up from 361,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 37,811 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl Service stated it has 121 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 13,850 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 75 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% or 790 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 2.30 million shares. Driehaus Ltd has invested 0.33% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 0.04% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Cadence Mngmt Lc owns 116,299 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 392,248 shares. 62,300 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 69,785 shares. 27,818 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity has 11,535 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.1% or 918,078 shares in its portfolio.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 88,613 shares to 300,969 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 55,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,442 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 33,100 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 99,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,723 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 8,596 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated reported 67,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 1,691 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Kennedy Cap Inc stated it has 617,722 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 56,358 shares. Assetmark Inc has 24 shares. D E Shaw & Com owns 346,457 shares. Art Advisors Limited Com accumulated 20,841 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.37% or 761,373 shares.

