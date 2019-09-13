Noodles & Company (NDLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company 7 0.61 N/A -0.17 0.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 47 0.96 N/A 3.02 13.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Noodles & Company and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company 0.00% -15.2% -3% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 29.1% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

Noodles & Company’s 0.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 94.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Noodles & Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Noodles & Company and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Noodles & Company’s consensus price target is $10.13, while its potential upside is 64.72%. On the other hand, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s potential upside is 14.36% and its consensus price target is $47. The information presented earlier suggests that Noodles & Company looks more robust than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.7% of Noodles & Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noodles & Company -0.27% -7.84% 3.2% 2.07% -27% 6.01% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 1.63% 1.52% -29.13% -21.72% -14.83% -8.77%

For the past year Noodles & Company had bullish trend while Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. beats Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name. As of January 29, 2017, it owned and operated 92 stores located in 33 states and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.