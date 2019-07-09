Noodles & Company (NDLS) and MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:MRT) Contrasting side by side

Both Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:MRT) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company 7 0.78 N/A -0.21 0.00 MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.17 64.68

Table 1 demonstrates Noodles & Company and MedEquities Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Noodles & Company and MedEquities Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company 0.00% -22.1% -5.1% MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Noodles & Company and MedEquities Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 2 3 2.60 MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Noodles & Company has a consensus price target of $10.3, and a 22.77% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Noodles & Company and MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 99.22% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.3% of Noodles & Company’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are MedEquities Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noodles & Company 11.5% 26.36% 12.1% -12.85% -11.75% 19.31% MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 3.23% 2.94% 6.38% 30.75% 10.61% 66.88%

For the past year Noodles & Company has weaker performance than MedEquities Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investment. MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.