Noodles & Company (NDLS) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; Polar Securities Has Trimmed Its Trimble (TRMB) Holding

Polar Securities Inc decreased Trimble Inc (TRMB) stake by 43.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc sold 303,900 shares as Trimble Inc (TRMB)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 388,125 shares with $17.51M value, down from 692,025 last quarter. Trimble Inc now has $9.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 2.24 million shares traded or 107.75% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Coillte Completes “Go-Live” of Trimble’s Connected Forest Solution; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘

Analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. NDLS’s profit would be $3.09 million giving it 20.75 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Noodles & Company’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 331,959 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold Noodles & Company shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 85,921 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Plc has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Creative Planning owns 72,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern invested in 245,033 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 8,596 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Calamos Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 353,922 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 761,373 shares. 93,778 are held by Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp. Next Grp holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 26 shares. Intl Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 18,155 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 21,300 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 346,457 shares. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) holds 0% or 3,938 shares.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $256.29 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.

Polar Securities Inc increased Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) stake by 5.00 million shares to 44.03M valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Tapestry Inc stake by 551,840 shares and now owns 851,840 shares. Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co was raised too.

