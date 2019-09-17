Noodles & Co (NDLS) Share Value Rose While Elk Creek Partners Upped Stake; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose While Perigon Wealth Management Increased Its Position

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 22,597 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 15,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 7.63 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 326,921 shares as the company's stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52M, up from 754,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 164,644 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,123 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 15,890 were reported by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Us Comml Bank De invested in 8,596 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Capstone Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Citigroup holds 0% or 7,973 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 346 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.05M shares. Legal And General Gru Pcl has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). D E Shaw And reported 346,457 shares. Art Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 463,411 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 12,705 shares to 266,156 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 57,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,270 shares to 3,955 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,729 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell And Reed has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 130,893 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 110,414 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research invested in 2.32M shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 17,263 shares. 36,993 were accumulated by Thompson Inv Mngmt. 700 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Wagner Bowman Management accumulated 30,300 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 426,659 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Parkwood accumulated 78,138 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 64,535 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Signaturefd reported 724,169 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Cibc Bancorporation Usa reported 23,353 shares. Mairs Pwr reported 28,642 shares. 24,164 were reported by Zeke Ltd Liability.