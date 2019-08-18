Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holder Goodwin Daniel L Has Lifted Position by $896,400; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Boosted Its Position by $1.40 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 15,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 446,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.44 million, up from 430,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.04M shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 585,302 shares traded or 25.60% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Tesla’s New Crossover SUV Leaves Investors Wanting More – Yahoo News” on March 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Noodles & Company Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Darden (DRI) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YUM! Brands Relies on Franchising Amid Increased Expenses – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jump Trading Lc holds 28,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 2,987 shares. Capstone Advsr owns 25,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of America De reported 7,438 shares. Citigroup has 3,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 72,150 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Legal And General Public Ltd owns 2,312 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc owns 12,581 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Goodwin Daniel L reported 361,400 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.44M are held by Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp. First Tru Com invested in 2,340 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Confluence Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0.59% or 13,442 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.01% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 104,024 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 95,932 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 0.51% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 195,010 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corporation holds 11,569 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 38,386 shares. Meritage holds 152,766 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Brant Point Invest Management Llc holds 0.47% or 42,700 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Serv invested in 482,453 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv: $22B merger with First Data to close within days – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 294,875 shares to 555,000 shares, valued at $19.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,189 shares, and cut its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).