Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holding Held by Goodwin Daniel L; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Upped Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 15,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 120,420 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 105,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.02. About 1.30 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.63M market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 247,506 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noodles & Company Is Finally Gaining Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands, Grubhub Tie Up to Boost On-Demand Delivery – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restaurant Q1 Earnings: Key Predictions for TAST, WEN & NDLS – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 48,594 shares. Prospector Lc holds 0.58% or 559,604 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 243,522 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 361,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 101,756 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Intl Gru Inc holds 0% or 8,934 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 28,700 shares. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 741,278 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 24,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc reported 27,604 shares. Assetmark invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 7,894 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 18,879 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0.03% or 149,661 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Lc holds 0.47% or 17,548 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp invested in 0.07% or 2.85M shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 11,026 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,100 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,000 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 271,136 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 1.37% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.74% or 165,039 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Com has 0.44% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 61,362 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,993 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.