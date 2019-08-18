Noodles And Company (NDLS) Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Upped Its Position by $934,416; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $509,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 585,302 shares traded or 25.60% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.47 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

