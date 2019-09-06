Noodles And Company (NDLS) Market Valuation Rose While Cooper Creek Partners Management Raised by $934,416 Its Holding; Indexiq Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $377,085 as Stock Rose

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 894,050 shares traded or 87.65% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 5,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 85,138 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 90,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.26. About 4.28M shares traded or 54.52% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2′; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 28,331 shares to 111,669 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 101,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,253 shares, and cut its stake in Fusion Connect Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timpani Cap Management Lc holds 1% or 306,879 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has 15,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Coatue Ltd has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 407,905 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Citigroup has 3,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.01% or 39,857 shares. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 7,894 shares. Intll Grp Inc invested in 0% or 8,934 shares. Creative Planning invested in 72,150 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 160,622 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 21,942 shares. D E Shaw Comm has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 243,522 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated has 970 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 224,321 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 26,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38M for 12.84 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.