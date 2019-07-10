Noodles And Company (NDLS) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lifted Its Holding by $1.67 Million as Stock Value Rose; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Shareholder Pura Vida Investments Has Cut Holding by $3.09 Million as Share Price Declined

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 277,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 942,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 665,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 262,270 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 154,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,204 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 389,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 9.30 million shares traded or 40.16% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 99,723 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

