Noodles And Company (NDLS) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Lifted Holding by $934,416; Fred Alger Management Boosted Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Position by $12.46 Million as Valuation Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 10,438 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 366,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.10 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 39,553 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 28,700 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 61,703 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 231,040 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.19% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Geode Ltd Co holds 398,479 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 5,317 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Cooper Creek Partners Management Lc holds 461,301 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 1.03M shares or 4.91% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 7,438 shares. Prospector Partners Ltd Com has 0.58% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 243,522 were reported by D E Shaw & Com. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 633,836 shares to 568,090 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) by 309,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,625 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 60,813 shares to 15,144 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 44,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,324 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Harvey Management stated it has 159,172 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Tekla Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.16% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Brinker Capital owns 32,186 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 23,400 were reported by Barclays Pcl. Us State Bank De reported 48,319 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 15,040 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc accumulated 14,016 shares. Prelude Capital Management Llc reported 23,350 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 25,435 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1.22M shares. Stifel Fincl holds 28,119 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt accumulated 609,357 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 9,092 shares.

