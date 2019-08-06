Nomura Initiated FireEye (FEYE)’s Coverage with $16.0000 Target; Last Week Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $25 target. See Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $22.0000 20.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $20 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

Nomura issued a Buy rating on FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE). The firm has initiated coverage on shares of FEYE in a a note issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, 6 August. Nomura’s price target would suggest upside of 20.39% from the company’s close price.

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It operates through Dental and Animal Health divisions. It has a 20.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Patterson Companies, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation holds 1,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 107,538 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 577,503 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp reported 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 112 shares. 144,328 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Cove Street Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 1.99% or 743,737 shares. Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 0.15% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Teton Advsr holds 103,331 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Whittier Trust has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Sterling Capital Llc reported 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Arizona State Retirement reported 59,319 shares.

The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 1.04 million shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO)

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FireEye, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Bancorp In owns 13,681 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc invested 0.05% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 0.15% or 123,610 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) reported 4,163 shares. Swiss Bank reported 341,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pier Cap Llc accumulated 1.11% or 426,613 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 70,723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.18% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 2.37 million shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Lc reported 436 shares. Blume Capital Management holds 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 250 shares. Synovus Financial owns 116,081 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 18,052 shares. 164,838 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.95 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 17,393 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. FireEye has $27 highest and $1500 lowest target. $20’s average target is 50.49% above currents $13.29 stock price. FireEye had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of FEYE in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research on Thursday, February 7 to “Neutral”. Mizuho initiated FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $18 target. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 4.27M shares traded or 16.60% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES