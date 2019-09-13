Nomura Holdings Upped Ringcentral (RNG) Stake; As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Decreased Its Holding by $300,656

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 76,003 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 336,401 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.98M, up from 332,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $125.92. About 191,425 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 99,905 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Qep Resources Inc (Put) (NYSE:QEP).

