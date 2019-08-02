Nomura Holdings Upped Its Meredith (MDP) Holding; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Increased Its Firstenergy (FE) Stake by $363,260

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 8,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 36,049 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 27,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 3.25 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 10/04/2018 – MedReleaf Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 17; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ PROBABILITY OF; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions Issuer Default Rating to ‘D’; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS ON UPGRADING TRANSMISSION SYSTEM; 10/03/2018 – JCP&L Expects to Restore Customers from First Winter Storm by Late Tonight; 11/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for May. 18; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES DEACTIVATION NOTICES FOR THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FINANCIAL HELP FOR FES ENDS AFTER BANKRUPTCY

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 87.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 9,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 20,191 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 310,716 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – Meredith decides to explore sale of TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Looks to Sell Off Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CUTTING 200 JOBS; 12/03/2018 – Texture was an online magazine subscription service that was owned by publishers CondÃ© Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and investment firm KKR; 20/04/2018 – Meredith-Springfield Associates, Inc., is First North American Blow Molder to Acquire Latest ISBM Technology from Japan’s Aoki; 21/03/2018 – American Media: No Longer Interesting in Acquiring Time Brands Being Offered By Meredith; 26/03/2018 – Meredith National Media Group Announces New Sales And Marketing Structure; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Adjusted Earnings From Continuing Ops $33M; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 20 Year Treasury Bo (Call) (TLT) by 931,000 shares to 875,000 shares, valued at $108.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 721,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,500 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,933 shares to 7,404 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 17,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,340 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.