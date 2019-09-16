Nomura Holdings Upped Its Holding in Public Storage (PSA) by $1.62 Million as Market Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Miura Global Management Upped by $2.90 Million Its Stake

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 31.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,630 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77 million, up from 21,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $244.65. About 136,105 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $187.33. About 2.13 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – IMPORTANT NOT TO LOSE TRACK ON COMPETITION THAT FACEBOOK ENABLES SMALL BUSINESSES TO REACH CUSTOMERS-ZUCKERBERG; 27/03/2018 – Facebook data scandal widens as Canadian company accused of helping target U.S. voters; 27/03/2018 – Three users of the Facebook Messenger app sued Facebook on Tuesday in a class action suit, and asked for unspecified damages; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 25/04/2018 – The revelations, alongside changing privacy regulations in Europe, have cast doubt around Facebook’s business model of targeted advertising; 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 10/05/2018 – Here are all the Russian Facebook ads that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election:; 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB; 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire […]; 19/03/2018 – Four simple questions Facebook should answer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Company has 182,774 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 541 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 166,820 shares. Hawaii-based C M Bidwell And Associate has invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 10,850 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Management Llc. Btim holds 0.01% or 5,163 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 7.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). L & S Advisors holds 1.46% or 57,414 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 4.06% or 60,000 shares. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 4,159 shares. 177,850 are owned by Clark Cap Mgmt Grp. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 198 shares. Cypress Funds has invested 6.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iconiq Limited Liability Co owns 283,721 shares.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 32,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $35.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.