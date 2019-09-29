Nomura Holdings Upped Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holding by $3.31 Million as Share Price Declined; Tygh Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Repligen (RGEN) as Stock Price Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 71.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 78,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The institutional investor held 188,918 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 683,114 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Would Still Be Herbalife’s Largest Holder After Tender

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 15,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 151,290 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.00M, up from 135,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 564,232 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 2,645 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% or 5,020 shares in its portfolio. Navellier Incorporated owns 7,532 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Gru LP holds 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) or 1,150 shares. Bb&T has 6,405 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 0.97% or 143,954 shares. Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 10,897 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 14,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Yorktown And Rech Com has invested 0.25% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt reported 84 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 486,457 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 32,090 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 7,819 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 31,526 shares to 315,801 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 29,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,006 shares, and cut its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Netherlands-based Pggm has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 84,097 shares. 338,303 are owned by Barclays Plc. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 10,533 shares. Lmr Prns Llp owns 24,833 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Aristeia Ltd Liability holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 369,103 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 471,937 shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 7,476 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 14,588 shares. Blackrock accumulated 6.69M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com holds 51,742 shares. Pdt Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 492,621 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Group Inc holds 0% or 3,218 shares.

