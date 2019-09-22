Nomura Holdings Upped By $1.07 Million Its Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holding; LEG IMMOBILIEN AG NAMENS – AKTIEN ON GE (LEGIF) Shorts Raised By 1.56%

LEG IMMOBILIEN AG NAMENS – AKTIEN ON GE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) had an increase of 1.56% in short interest. LEGIF’s SI was 496,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.56% from 488,700 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1654 days are for LEG IMMOBILIEN AG NAMENS – AKTIEN ON GE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)’s short sellers to cover LEGIF’s short positions. It closed at $108.46 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Illinois Tool Works (ITW) stake by 71.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc acquired 7,093 shares as Illinois Tool Works (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 17,045 shares with $2.58 million value, up from 9,952 last quarter. Illinois Tool Works now has $50.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 2.05M shares traded or 60.85% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23

Among 6 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is -6.92% below currents $155.06 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15000 target in Friday, May 10 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15400 target in Monday, July 29 report. Argus Research maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 29. The rating was downgraded by Northcoast on Wednesday, June 26 to “Sell”.

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,497 shares to 15,540 valued at $7.85M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Put) stake by 152,500 shares and now owns 13,900 shares. Public Service Enterprise Gp (Call) (NYSE:PEG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 55,240 are owned by Whittier Tru Comm. 2,250 were accumulated by Cap Mgmt Assoc. 2,098 were reported by Maple Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 3,584 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Company holds 0.21% or 152,516 shares in its portfolio. 2,400 were accumulated by Wellington Shields And Communications Limited Liability Company. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Public Limited Company stated it has 9,420 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 78,753 were reported by Creative Planning. Brave Asset Inc stated it has 0.18% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Huntington Bancshares has 0.75% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Barr E S And has 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,376 shares. Shelton stated it has 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 150,210 are held by Guinness Asset Mngmt. Harvey Investment Co Ltd Com has 0.99% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 38,946 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

