Nomura Holdings Upped 3M Co (Call) (MMM) Position; Azurrx Biopharma (AZRX) SI Decreased By 0.69%

Azurrx Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) had a decrease of 0.69% in short interest. AZRX’s SI was 158,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.69% from 159,900 shares previously. With 83,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Azurrx Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s short sellers to cover AZRX’s short positions. The SI to Azurrx Biopharma Inc’s float is 1.42%. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 106,784 shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) has declined 2.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AZRX News: 11/05/2018 – HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.97 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC AS OF MAY 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – AZX1103 SHOWN TO BE SAFE AND BIOLOGICALLY ACTIVE IN A WELL-ESTABLISHED PRE-CLINICAL MODEL; 11/05/2018 – LAURENCE W LYTTON REPORTS 6.15 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC AS OF MAY 1 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Preclinical Data with AZX1103; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA AND MAYOLY-SPINDLER ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FOR MS1819-SD PHASE Il IN EXOCRINE PANCREATIC INSUFFICIENCY (EPI); 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – HIGHEST MS1819-SD DOSE COHORT CONTINUED TO SHOW GREATER THAN 21% IMPROVEMENT IN CFA IN EVALUABLE PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – OBSERVED BOTH CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND A CLEAR DOSE RESPONSE IN ITS ONGOING PHASE llA TRIAL OF MS1819-SD; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OR NOTABLE MILD TO MODERATE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN PHASE llA TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA – PRECLINICAL STUDIES INVESTIGATED ORAL DELIVERY OF AZ1103 USING THREE CAPSULE FORMULATIONS, ALL APPEARING TO BE WELL TOLERATED; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – MAXIMAL ABSOLUTE CFA RESPONSE TO TREATMENT WAS UP TO 57%, WITH AN INVERSE RELATIONSHIP TO BASELINE CFA

Nomura Holdings Inc increased 3M Co (Call) (MMM) stake by 26.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc acquired 17,080 shares as 3M Co (Call) (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 82,700 shares with $17.48 million value, up from 65,620 last quarter. 3M Co (Call) now has $100.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $188 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 27. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (Call) (NYSE:UNP) stake by 25,000 shares to 10,000 valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Class A stake by 219,606 shares and now owns 40,394 shares. Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Bushman Julie L sold $841,392. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of stock or 13,290 shares. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19 million was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Pnc Finance Ser Group Inc has 0.58% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Winfield Assoc reported 0.83% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,506 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 18,358 are held by Sigma Invest Counselors. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt invested 0.6% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Accredited invested 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 27,407 were accumulated by Goelzer Management. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Capital Invsts reported 2.70 million shares stake. Regions Fin reported 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,567 shares. Michigan-based Liberty Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Webster Savings Bank N A holds 0.69% or 23,148 shares. Moreover, Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.85% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. The company has market cap of $30.96 million. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. It currently has negative earnings.