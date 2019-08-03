Nomura Holdings Trimmed Its Stake in Ambac Financial Group (Call) (AMBC) by $4.50 Million; Alpha Windward Decreased Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $560,012 as Share Price Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Ambac Financial Group Inc (Call) (AMBC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ambac Financial Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 185,270 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 64.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 1,628 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 4,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 909,500 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.22 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

