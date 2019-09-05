Nomura Holdings Trimmed Its Position in Synchrony Financial (Call) (SYF) by $35.30 Million; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Upped Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 337.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 121,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 157,814 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, up from 36,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 1.60 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 09/03/2018 – Mining Weekly: Rio Tinto’s last two coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5bn; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TRANSACTION COMPLETION EXPECTED IN 2H OF ’18; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO DECLARING FORCE MAJEURE ON SOME CONTRACTS; 28/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Major Indonesian coal miner Adaro Energy has signed a binding agreement to acquire Rio Tinto’s entire stake in the Kestrel coking coal mine in Australia for $2.25 billion; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Estimates US$800M in Australian Income Tax Payable on Coal Mine Sales; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS MOST OF ITS TAXES PAID IN AUSTRALIA; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Nine More Drills to be Added by End of 2018, Fleet to Total 20; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO’S MD SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES IVAN VELLA SPEAKS IN PERTH; 30/04/2018 – Australian corporate watchdog takes further legal action against Rio Tinto; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEEDS IS IN ORDER OF $300 MLN

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (Call) (SYF) by 72.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 423,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.79M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.66 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 146,700 shares to 156,700 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,963 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05M for 7.48 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp by 49,725 shares to 167,725 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan Laboratories Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 27,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,677 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.